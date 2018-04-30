Lashkar-e-Taiba guns down 3 civilians in Kashmir's Baramulla, probe ordered

Suspected (LeT) militants tonight shot dead three in the Old Town of district in and today, police said. The militants opened fire at the trio around 8.30 pm from a very close range in Iqbal Market at the Old Town, leaving them dead on the spot, the police added. The deceased were identified as Mohammad Asghar, Asif Sheikh and Haseeb Khan, all residents of Kakkar Hamam in Baramulla, the police official said, according to news agency PTI. Director General of Police S P Vaid confirmed the killings in the attack and said senior police officials have rushed to the spot in north "Senior police and other security force officers have reached the spot. Further details are awaited," a police officer said, reported IANS. Preliminary police investigation revealed complicity of the Pakistan-based LeT terror group. All involved in this heinous crime belong to Lashkar-e-Toiba internationally outlawed terrorist organisation. https://t.co/ErtOIiNAHB — Police (@BaramullaPolice) April 30, 2018 One Pakistan-based and two other local militants of Old Town, are the principal suspects in this case and wanted by the law, the police official said. The police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter, he added. Earlier today, three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and two security force personnel were killed in a fierce encounter in a forest area in the Pulwama district in and Kashmir, officials said. ALSO READ: Pulwama encounter: Key Hizbul Mujahideen recruiter Sameer 'Tiger' killed Based on intelligence developed by police about the presence of terrorists, security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in the Laam forest of Tral area in Pulwama district, a police official said. A gun battle broke out when the militants opened fire at the security personnel, he added. While the individual identity of the slain militants is being ascertained, the official said at least two of them were believed to be foreigners.