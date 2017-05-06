Kashmir crisis: Indian army arrests 12-yr-old PoK boy along LoC in Rajouri

Army strongly suspects that he was sent by the Pakistan Army along with terrorists

A 12-year-old boy from Pakistan- occupied Kashmir has been arrested by the after he crossed over into the Indian territory along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, an official said today.



strongly suspects that he was sent by the along with terrorists to conduct probe of infiltration routes and patrol track of the



"A patrol of the along the Line of Control (LoC) apprehended a 12-year-old intruder from Pakistan- occupied Kashmir (PoK) who had crossed over to this side of late last evening in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district", defence spokesman said.



The boy named Ashfaq Ali Chauhan, who is the son of a retired Baloch Regiment soldier of Dunger Pel village in PoK, was found moving suspiciously near the on our side, he said.



On being challenged by the army's patrol party, the boy immediately surrendered, the spokesman said.



It is suspected that the boy was sent by the terrorists in connivance with the to probe routes for infiltration across the Line of Control, sources said.



This exposes on the human rights front as to how a 12-year-old child has been pushed by them into the Indian territory to probe areas seeded with minefields in a highly militarised belt, sources said.



The boy will be handed over to the police by the for further investigation.

Press Trust of India