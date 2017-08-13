Kashmir encounter: 3 militants, 2 jawans killed in Shopian

Three militants were today killed in an overnight with security forces in district of south Kashmir, the police said today.



Two Army men had lost their life in the gunfight yesterday, while three others were injured.



"Three militants have been killed in the at Zainapora in Shopian," Director General of Police (DGP), S P Vaid told PTI.Vaid said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation following information about presence of militants in Avneera village of Zainapora area of the district yesterday.As the forces were conducting searches, the militants opened fire on them which was retaliated by the law enforcement personnel, triggering a gunfight.Five soldiers were injured in the gunfight yesterday and were evacuated to 92 Base Hospital of the Army for treatment.Two soldiers among them succumbed to injuries last night.The operation was halted for the night but the forces maintained cordon of the area to stop the militants from fleeing.The gunfight resumed this morning and the three militants were killed.A defence spokesman identified the slain Army men as Sepoy Ilayaraja P, a resident of Tamil Nadu, and Sepoy Gawai Sumedh Waman, a resident of Maharashtra.

