Kashmir encounter: 5 terrorists killed by Indian Army in Tangdhar; updates

in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday shot dead five terrorists trying to cross the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's is located in Kupwara district of North Kashmir. The forces foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists and managed to gun them down. The massive search operation is underway to check if there are any remaining terrorists in the region, confirmed Defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia.

Five militants were killed in a gunfight with the Indian Army on the Line of Control (LoC) after an infiltration attempt from across the de facto border with Pakistan was foiled early on Saturday, officials said.

On Friday, joint teams of the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police launched search operations in Kalimasta Forest (Gul), Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir and busted a terrorist hideout of arms and ammunition.

The team recovered one AK-56 Rifle, one AK-56 magazine, 126 rounds 7.62mm ammunition, one .303 Rifle, one .303 magazine, 06 rounds of .303 ammunition, one 7.63mm Star Pistol, one magazine 7.63 mm Star Pistol, 06 rounds of 7.63mm Star Pistol on UBGL with grenades, hand grenades, binos and other warlike stores.

Army sniffer dog and metal detectors were extensively used in the final stages of the operation.





"This cache has scuttled the nefarious plans of the terrorist outfits to launch lethal strike in the near future in an attempt to derail the peace and harmony in region," read a press statement issued by the Indian Army.



