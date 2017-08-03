TRENDING ON BS
Indians may benefit from Trump's proposed merit-based green card system
Kashmir encounter: Army major, jawan killed; search operations underway

The militants fired upon the party in which three army personnel were injured

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Encounter lasted half an hour, eliminated 2 Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists who were involved in many cases: Shridhar Patil, SSP. Photo: ANI

Two Army men, including a major, were killed and another jawan was injured when militants opened fire on a search party of security forces in Shopian district of south Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

A cordon and search operation was launched by Army in Zaipora area of Shopian during the night following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.


He said during the search operation, the militants fired upon the party in which three army personnel were injured.

The injured were taken to Army's 92 base hospital here, where two of them, including a major, succumbed, the official said, adding that the other jawan is undergoing treatment.

The search operation at Zaipora is on, the official said.

