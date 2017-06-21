Kashmir encounter: two militants holed up in Baramulla district

TRENDING ON BS
Following the gun battle, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation last night

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Army personnel take positions
Representative Image | Photo: PTI

An encounter is underway between militants holed up inside a house and security forces in Rafiabad area of Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The gunbattle broke out in Pazalpora village in Sopore township of the district this morning, a police official said, adding that two militants are suspected to be in the house.



Following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area, security forces launched a cordon and search operation last night.

The official said the search operation was halted for the night but the forces maintained the cordon to stop the militants from escaping.

The operation was resumed this morning and the gunfight started after the trapped militants opened fire on the forces, which was responded to, he said.

The firing was going on when last reports came in, the official said.

