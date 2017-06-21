Kashmir encounter: two militants holed up in Baramulla district

-
ALSO READArmy foils infiltration bid along LoC; 1 more militant killed, toll at 6 Security forces launch massive operation against militants in South Kashmir Kashmir's millennials are taking on heavily-armed forces to save militants Kashmir unrest: Two LeT militants gunned down in Kupwara Massive operation in Kashmir: Forces go door to door hunting for militants
-
An encounter is underway between militants holed up inside a house and security forces in Rafiabad area of Kashmir's Baramulla district.
The gunbattle broke out in Pazalpora village in Sopore township of the district this morning, a police official said, adding that two militants are suspected to be in the house.
Following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area, security forces launched a cordon and search operation last night.
The official said the search operation was halted for the night but the forces maintained the cordon to stop the militants from escaping.
The operation was resumed this morning and the gunfight started after the trapped militants opened fire on the forces, which was responded to, he said.
The firing was going on when last reports came in, the official said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU