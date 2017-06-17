Kashmir: Forces recover bodies of 3 militants, impose restriction in Valley

Bodies of three militants, including top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Junaid Mattoo, were recovered by the security forces on Saturday in south Kashmir's district where a gunfight took place the previous day.

Other militants killed in the encounter were Nasir Wani and Adil Mushtaq Mir.

As many as six policemen, including a sub-inspector were killed in a terrorist attack on a police party in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Friday. Their faces were disfigured by the militants.

Junaid, a notorious militant was district commander and took part in a number of militant activities. He was involved in the killing of a police constable on Thursday in Kulgam's Bogund area, the spokesman said.

The incident took place in Anantnag's Thajiwara Achabal area when the policemen were on a routine round in their jeep.

During the attack some policemen also sustained serious bullet injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

As per reports, Pakistan-based Lashker-e-Taiba claimed responsibility for the attack.

Arms, ammunition, magazines and grenades were recovered from the site. When the encounter was on, locals started pelting stones at the security forces.

"Some of the militants also fired from within the crowd indiscriminately on the security forces," he said.

According to the police, civilians were injured in the "cross firing". Two injured persons succumbed to their injuries later on Friday.

Restrictions imposed in Valley

Authorities imposed restrictions in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley as the separatists have called for a protest shutdown on Saturday.

Srinagar District Magistrate Farooq Ahmad Lone said restrictions were imposed in the areas of Rainawari, Khanyar, Nowhatta, M.R. Gunj and Safa Kadal to maintain law and order.

Heavy contingents of police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were also deployed.

Train services between Baramulla and Bannihal towns were suspended. Exams scheduled for Saturday were postponed by University.

Shops, public transport and educational institutions remained closed.

The shutdown was called to protest the killings of 12 people on Friday.

Two civilian protesters — a 22-year old youth, a 14-year old boy — were killed in firing by the security forces where protesters tried to break the cordon around the gunfight site.

Over two dozen other protesters were injured in the protests.

The group of militants had come in two vehicles to ambush the police party which also led to the killing of six policemen.