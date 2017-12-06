JUST IN
Kashmir: Indian army retaliates after Pak violates ceasefire in Nowshera

Firing exchange between the two sides continued for over one hour

IANS  |  Jammu 

Army soldiers patrol near the highly militarized Line of Control dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan, in Pallanwal sector, about 75 kilometers from Jammu
Indian and Pakistan armies traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district late on Monday.

Police said Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in the area by using mortars, automatics and small arms.

"Pakistan army resorted to indiscriminate shelling and firing in Nowshera sector yesterday evening.

"Indian positions retaliated strongly and effectively. Firing exchange between the two sides continued for over one hour. There was no casualty or damage on our side," police said.
