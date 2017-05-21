Kashmir, Kashmiris, Kashmiriyat are ours; permanent solution soon: Rajnath

Said there's been no change in Pakistan's attitude towards India and it wanted to destabilise India

Amidst the ongoing unrest in Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister said on Sunday that the would find a permanent solution to the



Addressing a public reception in this western part of the tiny Himalayan state, Singh said had been trying to destabilise by fomenting trouble in Kashmir.



"But I want to tell all of you that our will find a permanent solution to the Kashmir issue," he said, without elaborating.



The home minister's statement assumes significance as it comes at a time the Kashmir valley has been witnessing widespread unrest since April 9 when the bypoll to the seat was held.



Eight people were killed in firing by on the day. The turnout was a mere 7.14 per cent.



The April 12 bypoll to the Anantnag seat had to be postponed by the Commission in view of the "scary" situation in Kashmir.



Students in large numbers have hit the streets, staging protests against alleged atrocities by the



Last year, around 80 people lost their lives in the unrest following the killing of militant commander Burhan Wani.



"Kashmir is ours, Kashmiris are ours and Kashmiriyat is also ours. We will find a permanent solution to Kashmir," Singh said.



Referring to the 2014 swearing-in ceremony of the Modi government, the home minister said leaders of all neighbouring countries, including Pakistan, were invited to show that the new wanted to have friendly relations with all countries.



However, he said, there had been no change in Pakistan's attitude towards and it wanted to destabilise



"We hope that will change. If it does not change, we have to change them. After globalisation, one country can't destabilise another country as the international community will not forget it," he said.



The home minister is on a three-day visit to Sikkim during which he attended a conference of Himalayan states to review the security situation and development activities along the Sino-Indian border.



He had also visited the Nathu La border post, besides visiting a few posts of Indo-Tibetan Border Police and SSB along the Sino-Indian and Indo-Nepal border respectively.

