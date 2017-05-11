Kashmir: LeT, Hizbul militants involved in death of Ummer Fayaz identified

A massive manhunt has been launched to catch militants

Six militants involved in the abduction and killing of in Shopian district of Kashmir have been identified, defence sources said on Thursday.



They said the militants are from (LeT) and



A massive manhunt has been launched to catch the militants involved in killing of Fayaz, who was abducted and shot dead by the militants.

