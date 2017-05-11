Kashmir: LeT, Hizbul militants involved in death of Ummer Fayaz identified

TRENDING ON BS
Narendra Modi reaches Sri Lanka, lights up lamps at temple
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi/Srinagar 

Army personnel paying tribute to the slain army officer Lt. Ummer Fayaz (inset) during his funeral at his native village Sudsona in Kulgam district on Wednesday. Fayaz was kidnapped and killed by suspected militants in Shopian district. Photo: PTI

Six militants involved in the abduction and killing of young Army officer Ummer Fayaz in Shopian district of Kashmir have been identified, defence sources said on Thursday.

They said the militants are from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen.



A massive manhunt has been launched to catch the militants involved in killing of Fayaz, who was abducted and shot dead by the militants.

