Kashmir observes Afzal Guru's death anniversary

Doctors deployed on-board Duronto trains: MoS Railways
Business Standard

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Heavy deployment of security forces was made here on Thursday as Kashmir observed the fourth death anniversary of parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, a police official said.

Markets, public transport, coaching centres remained shut and very little private transport was seen across the valley.

Separatists have called for a valley-wide shutdown to protest against Afzal's hanging and press for the return of his remains to the family.

Afzal belonged to north Kashmir's Du Aabgah village situated on the outskirts of Sopore town.

He was hanged in Tihar Jail on this day in 2013 for the 2001 terror attack on Parliament in which 14 people including five attackers were killed.

Sopore town was sealed by the security forces.

