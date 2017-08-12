Kashmir observes shutdown against proposed abrogation of Article 35A

-
Life across the Kashmir Valley and parts of the Jammu region was on Saturday adversely affected due to a shutdown called to protect Article 35A that gives special rights to Jammu and Kashmir.
Shops, businesses, educational institutions and public transport remained shut here on Saturday in response to the shutdown called by separatists.
Other district headquarters and major towns in the valley also observed a shutdown.
Authorities did not impose any restriction in Srinagar city on Saturday despite the shutdown call by the joint resistance leadership (JRF) headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.
Private transport was seen moving on city and suburban roads as some shops also remained open in city outskirts.
Movement of transport on Srinagar-Leh and Srinagar-Jammu highway also continued as usual.
Train services between Baramulla town in the valley and Bannihal town in the Jammu region were suspended on Saturday.
The University of Kashmir and the board of school secondary education also postponed all exams scheduled for Saturday.
According to reports, the Chenab Valley areas of Doda, Kishtwar and Bannihal also observed shutdown.
The shutdown is being observed to highlight the grave concern expressed in the valley against the abrogation of Article 35A that came into being through a presidential order in 1954 and gives powers to the state legislature to define permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir and their privileges.
The article has been challenged in the Supreme Court through a petition being heard by a three-judge constitutional bench.
