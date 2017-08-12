Kashmir observes shutdown against proposed abrogation of Article 35A

Life across the and parts of the region was on Saturday adversely affected due to a shutdown called to protect that gives special rights to and Kashmir.

Shops, businesses, educational institutions and public transport remained shut here on Saturday in response to the shutdown called by

Other district headquarters and major towns in the valley also observed a shutdown.

Authorities did not impose any restriction in city on Saturday despite the shutdown call by the joint resistance leadership (JRF) headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

Private transport was seen moving on city and suburban roads as some shops also remained open in city outskirts.

Movement of transport on Srinagar-Leh and Srinagar- highway also continued as usual.

Train services between Baramulla town in the valley and Bannihal town in the region were suspended on Saturday.

The University of Kashmir and the board of school secondary education also postponed all exams scheduled for Saturday.

According to reports, the Chenab Valley areas of Doda, Kishtwar and Bannihal also observed shutdown.

The shutdown is being observed to highlight the grave concern expressed in the valley against the abrogation of that came into being through a presidential order in 1954 and gives powers to the state legislature to define permanent residents of and Kashmir and their

The article has been challenged in the through a petition being heard by a three-judge constitutional bench.