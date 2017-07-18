Kashmir: Pak army violates ceasefire along LoC, Indian Army retaliates

The Army on Tuesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Bhimber Gali and Poonch Sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The violation took place at around 6:45 am, to which the is retaliating strongly and effectively.

Earlier on Monday, a jawan was injured in the ceasefire violation carried out by in the Uri Sector.

The had also confirmed the death of a soldier during ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in Jammu's Bhimber Gali Sector. The deceased soldier was identified as Naik Muddasar Ahmed.

In the fire exchange, Ahmed was grievously injured when mortar shells landed on his bunker. He was evacuated to the MI room where he succumbed to his injuries.

On July 12, two soldiers were killed after violated ceasefire in Kupwara Sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

On July 9, the Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector along the

