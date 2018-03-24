Anantnag encounter: 2 terrorists killed in Kashmir; top 10 developments

At least two terrorists were gunned down in an encounter that broke out between security personnel and terrorists in Anantnag's Dooru area. The encounter began late Friday night, which continued for quite some time. "The encounter broke out at Shistargam Dooru area of Anantnag district. Army, Anantnag Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) strongly retaliated to the attack. A huge cache of arms and ammunition have also been recovered following the encounter," Jammu and Kashmir police said. "The identity of the terrorists are yet to be ascertained. While no collateral damage has been registered," police added. More details are awaited. 1) Terrorists had AK47s, pistols, grenades and arms "In an encounter in Shishitergam Police station Dooru Anantnag; today morning two bodies of terrorists have been recovered along with two AK47s, pistols, grenades and arms and ammunition. Efforts are on to identify the bodies. Operation concluded", tweets J&K DGP SP Vaid. In an encounter in Shishitergam Police station Dooru Anantnag; today morning two bodies of terrorists have been recovered along with two AK47s, pistols, grenades and arms and ammunition. Efforts are on to identify the bodies. Operation concluded. Keep up the good work boys. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) March 24, 2018 2) A gunfight broke out late on Friday between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said. Police said security forces, including the India Army, state police and the Central Reserve Police Force, surrounded Shistargam village in Dooru area following information that a group of militants was hiding there. "As the cordon around the hiding militants was tightened, they fired at security forces triggering a gunfight which is now going on," police said here. 3) Grenade hurled at camp in Srinagar Militants hurled a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp here on Friday but it did not explode. Police said the incident took place in Khayam area.

"A bomb disposal squad has been called to defuse the grenade," a police officer said. 4) He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained.

5) Army jawan cremated with full military honours in HP: The body Havildar Jorawar Singh, who was killed in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmiris Kupwara district, was on Friday cremated with full military honours at his native village here in Himachal Pradesh.

Singh was among the five security personnel killed in the March 21 encounter with militants in Kupawra. Himachal Pradesh Urban Development minister Sarveen Choudhary paid tributes to the departed soul. Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Sandeep Kumar said that the Havildar's father Rai Singh is an ex-serviceman. Jorawar Singh is survived by his wife and three children, he said.

6) Lt General Bhatt chairs security review meeting in north Kashmir

General officer Commanding Chinar Corps Lt General A K Bhatt on Friday chaired a security review meeting of various agencies including police at Pohrupet in north Kashmir. The meeting was attended by top Army and police officers including IGP Kashmir S P Pani, apart from the field commanders from both the forces, a defence spokesman said here.

"The aim of this review of security situation was to strengthen the synergy among all agencies engaged in counter terror operations, which has resulted in elimination of a large number of terrorists with minimum collateral damage in recent times," the spokesman said. He said that north Kashmir, once the hub of foreign terrorists, has been turned around with a relatively stable security environment due to the joint efforts of the security forces and seamless cooperation and coordination among them.

7) Kupwara encounter: Cache of arms, ammunition recovered

A huge cache of arms, ammunition and other miscellaneous items have been recovered after an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kupwara district's Halmatpora village.

"In Kupwara's encounter, five terrorists, who were killed were of foreign origin. The operation was at the controlling stage while searches are being conducted at some places," Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) S. P. Pani said on Thursday.

8) Omar slams J&K govt for current turmoil in state

Opposition Conference today said "the overwhelming sense of despondency" in Jammu and Kashmir must be replaced with hope and sustained peace to take the state out of the current political vacuum and morass.

Addressing party workers in the Beerwah area of Budgam district, NC working president Omar Abdullah said the continued alienation of the youth and the spurt in locals resorting to armed militancy was a grim reminder of "how rank political opportunism and U-turns by the ruling dispensation" had pushed the state back into the throes of turmoil and chaos.

"Since the past three years, the situation in the state, and especially in Kashmir, has deteriorated in every aspect as the youth are still reeling under the psychological ramifications of the PDP's brazen sell-out to the BJP," he said.

9) Kupwara encounter: All 5 LeT militants killed were foreigners, says police

All the five suspected Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists killed in the 48-hour long in north Kashmir were foreigners, the police said on Thursday even as the security forces launched a search operation in a dense forest area to locate a missing Army jawan.

10) Five jawans, five terrorists killed in Kupwara encounter

At least five terrorists and five security personnel have been killed in an ongoing encounter in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson identified the slain policemen as special police officer (SPO) Mohammad Yousuf, of Kachama village of Kupwara, and selection grade constable Deepak Thesoo, of Nagrota of Jammu region. Another SPO Javaid Ahmad was injured, but his condition is said to be stable.

According to the media reports, the deceased soldiers have been identified as Sepoy Ashraf Rather of 160 Territorial Army and Naik Ranjeet Kholka of 5 Bihar Regiment.