Kashmir: Terrorists kill 5 cops, 2 others while trying to rob cash van

Victims, among whom five were policemen, were dragged out of a cash van

In a major attack, on Monday shot dead seven people, including five policemen, after dragging them out of a vehicle carrying cash of a bank in district of south Kashmir.



The cash van of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank, which was returning to district headquarter from Damhal Hanji Pora, was waylaid by a group of heavily-armed this afternoon, a police official said.



He said the pulled out the five police personnel and two bank employees from the vehicle and shot them from point blank range.



While four cops and two bank employees -- including a bank security guard -- died on the spot, the fifth cop succumbed to injuries at a hospital, the official said.



Among the deceased is an assistant sub-Inspector of Police.



The militants have reportedly decamped with four service rifles of the slain cops but the police official said these reports were being verified.



The police is also investigating whether the militants had taken away any cash.



militant outfit claimed responsibility for the attack.



A spokesperson of the Hizb told a local news gathering agency that its cadres had decamped with four weapons from the scene of the attack.

