Kashmir unrest: Burhan Wani successor Sabzar Ahmad killed in Tral

Soon after the killings, stone-pelting protests have started at several places in the Valley

commander Bhat, who succeeded Burhan Wani, was killed on Saturday along with another militant in an encounter with security forces in area of Kashmir's Pulwama district.



Soon after the killings, protests have started at several places in the Valley.



S P Vaid told PTI that Burhan Wani's successor Bhat is among the two militants killed in the encounter in Soimoh area of this morning.



Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Soimoh village of Tral, 36 kms from here, following information about presence of some top militants in the area, a police official said.



He said the operation was launched after militants opened firing on an army patrol in area last night.



The official said as the security forces were closing on the building where the militants were hiding, the ultras opened fire.



Stone pelting incidents have been reported in some parts of south Kashmir including in Pulwama and Khanabal in Anamtnag district, the official said.



He said the law enforcing agencies are on the job to chase away the protestors.



was killed on July 8 last year in south Kashmir. His killing had sparked violence in the Kashmir Valley for months.

