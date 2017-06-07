Kashmir unrest: Mobile internet services suspended in Valley

Authorities on Wednesday suspended mobile services in the following the death of a youth in a firing in the district.

The mobile services which had been restored during the last four days after remaining suspended for over a fortnight were again suspended after 20-year-old Adil Farooq Magrey died in the firing in Ganawpora village on Tuesday.

Security forces had surrounded a house after specific intelligence input that two militants were hiding in the village on Tuesday evening.

As soon as the villagers heard the gunshots, they came out pelting stones at the security personnel to breach the cordon.

The police said tear gas was used to disperse the protesters.

Doctors at the District Hospital where Magrey was taken said he had a bullet injury in the chest and had succumbed on the way to the hospital.

At least 10 other protesters were also injured in the clashes.

Authorities have shut down schools and colleges in on Wednesday to prevent violence by students.

Heavy deployment of police and paramilitary (CRPF) have been made in the city and other district headquarters to maintain