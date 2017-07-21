Kashmir unrest: Restrictions in Srinagar ahead of strike by separatists

Authorities on Friday imposed restrictions in parts of to maintain and order in view of separatists' call for a strike and march to the local office of the United Nations here.



Strict restrictions have been imposed in eight police station areas of Srinagar, officials said.



They said the curbs have been imposed in the police station areas of Khanyar, Nowhatta, Rainawari, MR Gunj, Safa Kadal, Maisuma, Kral Khud and Ram Munshi Bagh.The officials said the restrictions on the movement of people were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain and order in view of the separatists call for strike and a march to the office of United Nations Military Observer Group in and (UNMOGIP) at Sonwar here.They said the roads leading to the UNMOGIP office have been sealed, while security forces have been deployed in strength at sensitive places across the Valley to avoid any untoward incident.Normal life was disrupted in the rest of the Valley due to the strike called by separatists including chairmen of both factions of Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and JKLF chief Yasin Malik.Most of the shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut while public transport was off the roads, the officials said.They said private educational institutions were also closed.The separatists had called for a shutdown today and asked people to participate in a sit-in which they would lead outside the UN office after congregational prayers.