Kashmir unrest: Separatist leader Asiya Andrabi held for inciting violence

Alleged to be main separatist leader who incites women in valley to pelt stones at security forces

Agencies  |  Srinagar 

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested separatist leader Asiya Andrabi from her residence, according to sources.

She is alleged to be the main separatist leader who incites women in the valley to pelt stones at security forces and disrupt normal life.



Police took Andrabi, chief of the "Dukhtaran-e-Milat" (Daughters of Faith) into preventive custody from her Soura residence, a police officer said.

The authorities, however, denied that Andrabi had been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

"It is a preventive detention, but not an arrest under the PSA", a police officer told IANS.

