Kashmir unrest: Separatist leader Asiya Andrabi held for inciting violence

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested separatist leader Asiya Andrabi from her residence, according to sources.
She is alleged to be the main separatist leader who incites women in the valley to pelt stones at security forces and disrupt normal life.
