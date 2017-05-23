TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Action taken by Indian Army will bring peace to the Valley, says Jaitley
Business Standard

Kashmir unrest: Took step to save locals, says Major Leetul Gogoi

The officer was awarded by Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat during his recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Leetul Gogoi
Major Leetul Gogoi

After the Jammu and Kashmir Police refused to quash the First Information Report (FIR) against him for tying a man to the bonnet of his jeep to serve as a 'human shield', Major Leetul Gogoi on Tuesday defended his act by saying that he took the step "to save the local people."

"We went to a polling booth to check the security situation, and then some people started pelting stones at us. Then, the stone-pelters started throwing petrol bombs at us. I took that step just to save local people," Major Gogoi said in a press briefing here.

Earlier, the political parties were left irked when Major Gogoi was awarded by Chief of Army Staff's (COAS) Commendation Card for his sustained distinguished service till now in counter-insurgency operations in the state, citing that his measures against stone-pelters would only aggravate the situation in the Valley.

The officer was awarded by Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat during his recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Major Gogoi was in the spotlight after a video shot during the April 9 Srinagar Lok Sabha by-polls, posted on the social media, showed a man tied on the bonnet of an Army jeep in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam.

The video went viral and sparked a major controversy, with one faction condemning the Army's action while the other commended their ingenuity.

The Court of Inquiry regarding April 9 incident is under finalisation.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Kashmir unrest: Took step to save locals, says Major Leetul Gogoi

The officer was awarded by Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat during his recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir

The officer was awarded by Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat during his recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir

After the Jammu and Kashmir Police refused to quash the First Information Report (FIR) against him for tying a man to the bonnet of his jeep to serve as a 'human shield', Major Leetul Gogoi on Tuesday defended his act by saying that he took the step "to save the local people."

"We went to a polling booth to check the security situation, and then some people started pelting stones at us. Then, the stone-pelters started throwing petrol bombs at us. I took that step just to save local people," Major Gogoi said in a press briefing here.

Earlier, the political parties were left irked when Major Gogoi was awarded by Chief of Army Staff's (COAS) Commendation Card for his sustained distinguished service till now in counter-insurgency operations in the state, citing that his measures against stone-pelters would only aggravate the situation in the Valley.

The officer was awarded by Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat during his recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Major Gogoi was in the spotlight after a video shot during the April 9 Srinagar Lok Sabha by-polls, posted on the social media, showed a man tied on the bonnet of an Army jeep in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam.

The video went viral and sparked a major controversy, with one faction condemning the Army's action while the other commended their ingenuity.

The Court of Inquiry regarding April 9 incident is under finalisation.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Kashmir unrest: Took step to save locals, says Major Leetul Gogoi

The officer was awarded by Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat during his recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir

After the Jammu and Kashmir Police refused to quash the First Information Report (FIR) against him for tying a man to the bonnet of his jeep to serve as a 'human shield', Major Leetul Gogoi on Tuesday defended his act by saying that he took the step "to save the local people."

"We went to a polling booth to check the security situation, and then some people started pelting stones at us. Then, the stone-pelters started throwing petrol bombs at us. I took that step just to save local people," Major Gogoi said in a press briefing here.

Earlier, the political parties were left irked when Major Gogoi was awarded by Chief of Army Staff's (COAS) Commendation Card for his sustained distinguished service till now in counter-insurgency operations in the state, citing that his measures against stone-pelters would only aggravate the situation in the Valley.

The officer was awarded by Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat during his recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Major Gogoi was in the spotlight after a video shot during the April 9 Srinagar Lok Sabha by-polls, posted on the social media, showed a man tied on the bonnet of an Army jeep in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam.

The video went viral and sparked a major controversy, with one faction condemning the Army's action while the other commended their ingenuity.

The Court of Inquiry regarding April 9 incident is under finalisation.

image
Business Standard
177 22