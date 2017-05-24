Kashmir valley: Grenade attack at police camp, one hurt in Shopian

Explosive missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside, says police official

Militants on Wednesday targeted a in district of Kashmir, lobbing a grenade in which a civilian was injured, police said.



The grenade was hurled towards the camp of the special operations group (SOG) of police at Imam Sahib in but the explosive missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside, a police official said.



He said a civilian, identified as Ishfaq Rashid, was injured in the grenade blast.



The injured person has been taken to the local hospital for treatment.

