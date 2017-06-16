Kashmir Valley unrest: Mobile internet services blocked again

The Kashmir authorities on Friday again blocked high speed facility in the Valley following heightened tensions after a youth's death in firing by security forces.

The speed on fixed landline broadband connections was also reduced.

There were tensions after a youth, Naseer Ahmed injured in the firing on Thursday in Srinagar, succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

Naseer was hit by a bullet in the chest at Rangreth on the city outskirts when a stone pelting mob clashed with Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) troopers.

He was shifted to super specialty Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) but succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities said blocking the has become necessary to prevent uploading of inflammable pictures and posts on sites by

Heavy deployment of police and (CRPF) personnel has been made in and other sensitive places to prevent post-Friday prayer protests called by the