TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Govt breaks silence on spat with China; describes close India-Bhutan ties
Business Standard

Kashmir violence: Woman killed in gunfight between Indian army, militants

Militants were using civilians as human shields and efforts are on to rescue them: Police

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Security personnel, Srinagar, Kashmir Valley, Valley, Tral, Pulwama District, South Kashmir, Kashmir, Indian Army, Army
Security personnel stands guard during curfew in Srinagar. Photo: PTI

A woman was today killed after she was caught in an exchange of fire between security forces and militants during an operation in Anantnag district of Kashmir.

Tahira, 44, sustained injuries during the encounter and was rushed to the district hospital, but she could not be saved, officials said.



Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Brenti-Batpora in Anantnag early today after they received information about the presence of militants, including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on security forces.

A police spokesman said the militants were using civilians as human shields and efforts are on to rescue them.

The operation was still on.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Kashmir violence: Woman killed in gunfight between Indian army, militants

Militants were using civilians as human shields and efforts are on to rescue them: Police

Militants were using civilians as human shields and efforts are on to rescue them: Police A woman was today killed after she was caught in an exchange of fire between security forces and militants during an operation in Anantnag district of Kashmir.

Tahira, 44, sustained injuries during the encounter and was rushed to the district hospital, but she could not be saved, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Brenti-Batpora in Anantnag early today after they received information about the presence of militants, including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on security forces.

A police spokesman said the militants were using civilians as human shields and efforts are on to rescue them.

The operation was still on. image
Business Standard
177 22

Kashmir violence: Woman killed in gunfight between Indian army, militants

Militants were using civilians as human shields and efforts are on to rescue them: Police

A woman was today killed after she was caught in an exchange of fire between security forces and militants during an operation in Anantnag district of Kashmir.

Tahira, 44, sustained injuries during the encounter and was rushed to the district hospital, but she could not be saved, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Brenti-Batpora in Anantnag early today after they received information about the presence of militants, including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on security forces.

A police spokesman said the militants were using civilians as human shields and efforts are on to rescue them.

The operation was still on.

image
Business Standard
177 22