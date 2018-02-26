Kashmiri student missing from AIIMS Bhubneshwar, police on a lookout

A 23-year-old Kashmiri student from Jammu and Kashmir, studying at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar, is reportedly missing since February 9. Suhail Aijaz, a resident of Kupwara district and pursing MBBS at the institute since 2016, left his hostel on February 9, and has been missing since then. According to reports, Aijaz had told his friends that he was leaving for a marriage in Chandigarh and would return in a week's time. The student had informed the administration that he would be back on February 17, Commissioner of Police Y B Khurania said. The missing complaint was lodged by the college authorities on February 18, a day after the student's scheduled date of return to the institute. Police have recovered a note from the hostel but refused to elaborate on its content. "Efforts are on to trace the student. We are questioning the institute officials and the friends of the missing student," Khurania said. He said the youth's last known location was somewhere in Howrah in West Bengal. "We are in contact with the Howrah police and the CID West Bengal. The particulars of the student have also been shared with them," he said. Suhail's father Aijaz Ahmed, who is in Bhubaneswar, told reporters that he had spoken to Suhail over phone for the last time on February 7. He said that the institute authorities were the first ones to tell him that his son had gone missing.

He had talked to his younger brother saying his phone isn't working. When I spoke to his friend, he said he has gone to attend a wedding in Chandigarh. There was no such event there. I had last spoken to him on 7th February & had told him that I have sent him some money: Relative pic.twitter.com/hOz2vY50H3 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2018

Suhail's friends told agencies that he had been telling them for a month about his travel plan to Chandigarh.