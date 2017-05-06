Kashmiri students hoist Pakistani flag; clashes erupt, many injured

Around two dozen students were injured on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara town following clashes with security personnel after a was hoisted on a college building.

Students of the Handwara Degree College marched towards the market square after hoisting the Pakistani flag, police said.

Police used tear smoke shells to disperse the students.

"Students had resorted to intense stone pelting after they were prevented from carrying out the march in Handwara town", police said.

Reports said around two dozen students were injured in the clashes including seven girls.

One girl with a head injury was being treated in a hospital.

Meanwhile, after the clashes between agitated students and security forces during the last two days, classes in Sopore Degree College and higher secondary schools were suspended on Saturday.