Kasinadhuni Viswanath to receive Dadasaheb Phalke award

Renowned filmmaker-actor Kasinadhuni Viswanath, best known for his award-winning movies in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, has been honoured with the Dada Saheb Phalke award for the year 2016 for his outstanding contribution to the



He became the 48th recipient of the award, the highest recognition in Indian cinema, which consists of a golden lotus, a cash prize of Rs 10 lakhs and a shawl.



The award shall be conferred by President at a function on May 3 at Vigyan Bhawan here.



The recommendation of the committee to recognise 87-year-old Viswanath was approved by I&B Minister on Monday.



The recipient of five Film Awards, Viswanath is known for his movies — "Sankarabharanam", "Sagara Sangamam", "Swati Mutyam", "Saptapadi", "Kaamchor", "Sanjog" and "Jaag Utha Insaan" among others.



Viswanath, who has made 50 movies since 1965, is known for making films on content-driven stories that have revolved around social themes.



"Swati Mutyam", a Award-winning movie, was India's official entry to the 59th Academy Awards in the best foreign film category.



His other awards include Padmashri in 1992, five Awards, 20 Nandi Awards (given by the Andhra Pradesh government) and ten Filmfare Awards including Lifetime Achievement.

Press Trust of India