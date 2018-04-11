Kathua rape-murder case: Bar Association strike hits normal life in Jammu

Markets were deserted, schools closed while fewer vehicles moved on roads as a 'bandh' called by the (JHCBA) demanding a CBI probe into the rape-cum-murder case disrupted normal life across the region on Wednesday.

The region has been tense since the brutal rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl belonging to the nomadic Muslim Bakerwal community. The police has arrested eight persons in the case but the has opposed the action alleging "targeting of minority Dogras".

Some lawyers allegedly tried to prevent a police team from filing a charge sheet in the case following which another case was registered on Tuesday. The case has even divided the state's polity, with at least two BJP ministers in the questioning the role of the police.

Markets as well as shops and schools in remained closed on Wednesday following the 'bandh' call while fewer vehicles were seen on the roads. Majority of private educational institutions also remained closed as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident, officials said.

The strike, which was supported by several political and groups, was peaceful though rallies and protests were staged by lawyers and their supporters at various places, they added.

So far there is no report of any untoward bandh-related incident from anywhere, of Police, Jammu, said.

He said police had made necessary arrangements to ensure that the day passes off peacefully.

The strike also had its effect in Kathua, Samba and Udhampur districts of the province, officials said.

Carrying a tricolour and chanting slogans in support of their demands, JHCBA members led by their B S Slathia staged a rally near the complex and visited various markets in the old city seeking public support.

A group of lawyers also blocked the court road near Janipur in the city while shouting go back, go back, Rohingyas go back.

Opposition and along with several groups have extended support to the strike call.

activists also staged a separate protest in the city in support of the

Reports reaching here from Samba said, supporters blocked the Jammu- highway near Jatwal. However, the protesters later dispersed and the traffic on the highway was restored, the officials said.