KBC Season 9 episode featuring Super 30 founder Anand Kumar tops TRP charts

An episode of "Kaun Banega Crorepati" season nine featuring Anand Kumar, a mathematician and founder of educational programme Super 30, has topped the Target rating points (TRP).
A post from the handle Bachchan World read: "Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings: Week 36 (2017); KBC soars up to 1 slot. The magic of Amitabh Bachchan continues."
To which, Amitabh, who hosts the show, replied: "Oh. Did not realise this. Thank you world."
The episode, which aired on Sony Entertainment Television on September 2, is said to have received 6,798,000 impressions.
Anand was invited as a special guest on the knowledge-based game show. After answering to seven questions, with assistance from his former student Anup Kumar, Anand won Rs 25 lakh.
A biopic on Anand is also in the works. To be helmed by director Vikas Bahl, the film will reportedly star actor Hrithik Roshan.
