KBC Season 9 episode featuring Super 30 founder Anand Kumar tops TRP charts

A biopic on Anand is also in the works. The film will reportedly star actor Hrithik Roshan

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Anand Kumar of Super 30 receives award from Arun Jaitley
Anand Kumar of Super 30.

An episode of "Kaun Banega Crorepati" season nine featuring Anand Kumar, a mathematician and founder of educational programme Super 30, has topped the Target rating points (TRP).

A post from the handle Bachchan World read: "Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings: Week 36 (2017); KBC soars up to 1 slot. The magic of Amitabh Bachchan continues."

To which, Amitabh, who hosts the show, replied: "Oh. Did not realise this. Thank you world."

The episode, which aired on Sony Entertainment Television on September 2, is said to have received 6,798,000 impressions.

Anand was invited as a special guest on the knowledge-based game show. After answering to seven questions, with assistance from his former student Anup Kumar, Anand won Rs 25 lakh.

A biopic on Anand is also in the works. To be helmed by director Vikas Bahl, the film will reportedly star actor Hrithik Roshan.
First Published: Sat, January 06 2018. 20:20 IST

