Education Minister Syed said on Saturday that the army should concentrate on its own job and not meddle with the state's education system.

The minister's remark came a day after chief General Bipin Rawat said the students in the schools of were being taught two maps -- one of India and the other of J&K.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an official function, Bukhari said on Saturday: "Rather than meddling with the education sector, the army should concentrate on its own duty."

The minister expressed displeasure, saying that everyone was trying to pass comments on the education sector and this was not acceptable.

He said dealing with the education sector should be left to those who were assigned the responsibility to do so.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Friday, ahead of the Army Day, General Rawat said the education system in needed to be overhauled to check radicalisation, and also called for checks on madrasas and mosques.