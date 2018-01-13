JUST IN
Army should do its job, not meddle with state's education system: J&K govt

Jammu and Kashmir education minister Altaf Bukhari's comments come a day after army chief Bipin Rawat questioned teachings, saying misguided youth come from schools where they are being radicalised

IANS  |  Jammu 

Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Syed Altaf Bukhari said on Saturday that the army should concentrate on its own job and not meddle with the state's education system.

The minister's remark came a day after Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat said the students in the schools of Jammu and Kashmir were being taught two maps -- one of India and the other of J&K.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an official function, Bukhari said on Saturday: "Rather than meddling with the education sector, the army should concentrate on its own duty."

The minister expressed displeasure, saying that everyone was trying to pass comments on the education sector and this was not acceptable.

He said dealing with the education sector should be left to those who were assigned the responsibility to do so.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Friday, ahead of the Army Day, General Rawat said the education system in Jammu and Kashmir needed to be overhauled to check radicalisation, and also called for checks on madrasas and mosques.
First Published: Sat, January 13 2018. 21:11 IST

