Kejriwal apologises to Majithia; AAP's Punjab leaders say 'meek surrender'

Chief has tendered an apology for having levelled "unfounded" allegations related to involvement in drugs trade against Majithia following which the latter has decided to withdraw the court case against him.

However, the "meek surrender" drew flak from Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) unit leaders who termed Kejriwal's step a "letdown".

leaders in New Delhi, however, said the move was to shed court cases, in which the party convenor finds himself mired, and hinted that a similar course could be adopted in the defamation case filed by Finance

Former Majithia claimed he was grateful that truth had won and Kejriwal had realized his mistake. Since the had "tendered his apology", he did not want to pursue the defamation case filed against him, Majithia said.

Drug abuse was a major issue in the high-octane Assembly elections last year and Kejriwal, who was leading the charge, accused Majithia, then a in the state government, of being involved in narcotics trade.

However, in his apology to Majithia, the chief said he had learnt that his allegations were unfounded.

"In the recent past I made certain statements and allegations against you regarding your alleged involvement in drug trade. These statements became a political issue. Now I've learnt that the allegations are unfounded. Hence there should be no politics on such issues. I hereby withdraw all my statements and allegations made against you and apologise for the same," Kejriwal said.

Talking to reporters here this evening, Majithia said he had accepted the apology.

"I thank Kejriwal for showing greatness in seeking apology for his remarks made against me. I have told my lawyers that from our side, this case ends as Kejriwal has sought apology. I have asked my counsels to withdraw the defamation case. Person makes mistake and with the grace of God, if I have the ability to forgive and I will forgive," the SAD said.

Majithia had filed a defamation case against Kejriwal and in May 2015.

"I had said from the beginning that either he will say sorry or he will go to jail. Sending someone to jail is not my intention," he asserted.

It is indeed a historical moment that a sitting chief has submitted a written apology in court withdrawing all statements he made against me,"said Majithia.

The SAD said although it was "very torturous journey" for him as he battled the allegations. "The AAP, however, did not benefit as their candidate lost his security forfeited in my constitutency," he said.

Majithia said the entire controversy had taken a toll on his mother, whom he lost, because she could not understand this kind of politics. My wife also went through a difficult phase, I thank the almighty that this chapter has ended and truth has prevailed, he said.

"If my two little kids were asked in school that your father does such things, you can imagine what could have been my position. What answer I could have given to them," he said.

had apologized as well, he added.

However, AAP's leaders could hardly suppress their anger.

of Opposition in Assembly and senior took to to vent his disagreement.

"We're appalled n stunned by the apology of @ArvindKejriwal tendered today, we don't hesitate to admit that we haven't been consulted on this meek surrender by a of his stature (sic)," Khaira tweeted.

Another senior also reacted sharply.

"Arvind Kejriwal' apology to Bikram Majithia in the defamation case on drugs is a let down to the people, especially the youth of We in have not been taken into the loop. Our fight for continues," Sandhu tweeted.

Meanwhile, the AAP's unit said Kejriwal was facing dozens of civil and criminal cases related to defamation, putting hoardings or posters during election campaigns, violation of Sec 144, public protests etc in and other parts of like Varanasi, Amethi, Punjab, Assam, Maharashtra, and many other places.

"Most of these cases require personal appearance in court. These cases have been foisted by our political rivals to de-motivate us and keep our leadership busy in these legal matters. The decision to amicably sort out all such legal cases is a strategy as devised by the legal team of the party. The political cases in have been put on fast track forcing MLAs andmMinisters to virtually attend cases on daily basis in courts at and other states," of AAP's unit Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Party sources indicated that it may resort to a similar move in dealing with the defamation cases filed by Union Finance against Kejriwal and other leaders. Jaitley had filed defamation cases after Kejriwal and leaders alleged irregularities in District Cricket Administration (DDCA), of which the BJP was the