Kejriwal-LG fight intensifies: CM accuses Baijal of disrupting elected govt

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal of "disrupting an elected government".
"Isn't LG disrupting an elected government by encouraging officers not to show files to Ministers?," Kejriwal said.
The chief minister tweeted on Wednesday:
Isn't LG disrupting an elected govt by encouraging officers not to show files to ministers? Why are files related to teachers being hidden from education minister? How does an education minister run schools like this? https://t.co/NURKWb6QGa— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 15, 2017
Earlier Kejriwal's deputy and Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia had alleged that a file related to a proposal for sending teachers and principals to Finland for training was not shown to him.
On Tuesday, Baijal said it was not clear who has given the impression to the Deputy Chief Minister that the Lieutenant Governor's office has given instructions not to show any file concerning 'teachers' to the Minister-in-charge.
Baijal added that he had referred the file for the training of teachers in Finland to Sisodia for his comments.
Sisodia responded by asking the Lieutenant Governor to issue "written instructions to officers of the DoE (Department of Education) and Chief Secretary that all files of the Education Department have to be shown to the Minister-in-charge".
