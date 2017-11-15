JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

UDAN: Govt receives 141 proposals from 17 bidders in second round
Business Standard

Kejriwal-LG fight intensifies: CM accuses Baijal of disrupting elected govt

'Isn't LG disrupting an elected government by encouraging officers not to show files to Ministers?' Kejriwal said

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal, Rashtrapati Bhawan, Delhi CM
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal of "disrupting an elected government".

"Isn't LG disrupting an elected government by encouraging officers not to show files to Ministers?," Kejriwal said.

The chief minister tweeted on Wednesday:

 

 

Earlier Kejriwal's deputy and Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia had alleged that a file related to a proposal for sending teachers and principals to Finland for training was not shown to him.

On Tuesday, Baijal said it was not clear who has given the impression to the Deputy Chief Minister that the Lieutenant Governor's office has given instructions not to show any file concerning 'teachers' to the Minister-in-charge.

Baijal added that he had referred the file for the training of teachers in Finland to Sisodia for his comments.

Sisodia responded by asking the Lieutenant Governor to issue "written instructions to officers of the DoE (Department of Education) and Chief Secretary that all files of the Education Department have to be shown to the Minister-in-charge".
First Published: Wed, November 15 2017. 12:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements