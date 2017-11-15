Kejriwal meets Haryana CM Khattar to discuss air pollution, stubble burning

Kejriwal met his counterpart on Wednesday to discuss air pollution and the issue of that is a major contributory factor.



Kejriwal said in a tweet that he was looking forward to fruitful discussions with Chief Minister

Myself, Del Env Minister n Env Secy on our way to to discuss issues related to pollution with Hon'ble CM of and his team. Look forward to a fruitful discussion — Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 15, 2017

The is accompanied by his environment minister and environment secretary.Kejriwal had earlier said that Khattar had called him to today as he could not meet in Delhi because he was very busy.The had sought a meeting with his counterparts from and Punjab to find a solution to in neighbouring states, a major source of high pollution levels in Delhi.The practice of burning of crop residue by farmers of the two states of Punjab and has been blamed for the enveloping the region every winter.Kejriwal recently said the Centre, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi governments should keep political differences aside and come together to find a permanent solution toYesterday, Punjab Chief Minister again ruled out a meeting with Kejriwal, asking him not to "politicise" the serious matter.Singh claimed he failed to understand why the was trying to force his hand, knowing well that any such discussion would be "meaningless and futile".He alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was "trying to divert" public attention from his government's "failure" to check the problem of pollution in Delhi, as exposed in the Green Tribunal's response to the "ill-conceived" odd-even scheme.He also said there was no point in meeting Kejriwal and asserted that was an issue to be resolved by the Centre.In a letter to Kejriwal on November 10, Khattar had asked Kejriwal what steps he had taken to end by farmers in areas near the capital.

