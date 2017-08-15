Kejriwal moots detailed plan to tackle Delhi's dengue, chikungunya menace

Chief Minister on Tuesday said the government would come out with a detailed plan to check spread of and chikungunya, in the next 10 days.

Addressing a gathering at Chattarsal Stadium on the occasion of Independence Day, said the government would take steps on war-footing to tackle the spread of vector-borne diseases.

The chief minister sought support from Delhiites, like they had extended to his government during the implementation of odd-even car rationing scheme.

"In the next 10 days, we will come out with a detailed plan to tackle and in There is a need to act on a war-footing against these diseases," he said.

So far, 500 cases of have been reported in the city.

The number of people affected by malaria till August 12 this year has climbed to 385, while the figure for stands at 283.