Kejriwal vs LG: SC to continue hearing AAP govt's appeal against HC verdict

The on Wednesday will continue hearing the appeal filed by the challenging the order, which had said that the (LG) is the 'boss' of Delhi.

On November 21, the Centre told the apex court that Delhi is a Union Territory and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government cannot claim privileges of a state government.

Earlier on November 2, a five-judge Constitution Bench of the observed that the AAP government in Delhi needs the LG's nod to govern the capital, but the latter cannot sit on files beyond a reasonable period.

Gopal Subramanium, representing the Delhi government, told the top court that it has limited power and should be given more.

The bench comprises of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan.

