Kejriwal warns private schools against arbitrarily hiking fees

Chief Minister Kejriwal today warned Delhi's private schools of "strongest action" for allegedly harassing parents by arbitrarily increasing fees to comply with the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission.



The warning came after reports suggested that private schools substantially increased their fees to comply with the seventh central pay commission (CPC) recommendations.



In October, the had allowed recognised unaided private schools on Development Authority land to increase their fees by 15 per cent as an "interim" measure to comply with the CPC recommendations, which include a nearly 25 per cent increase in salaries of school teachers."Parents from all over Del have me in last few days wid complaints that schools r demanding v high fee including arrears to implement 7th Pay Commission. This must stop. I have directed Edu Dept to review the whole situation n to take immediate steps to stop this (sic)," Kejriwal said on Twitter.In another tweet, he said: "No school shud victimize any student, else govt will not hesitate in taking strongest action."Kejriwal also said he has ordered the education department to review the situation and take immediate steps to stop this. The said it was monitoring and would come out with a solution within a week.Kejriwal had today called a meeting to review the situation arising out of alleged arbitrary fee hike by private schools to implement the commission's recommendations.Briefing reporters about the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister said if private schools behave like commercial institutions, the will "not spare them"."If private schools are found victimising students and harassing parents, the will not hesitate in taking strongest action against them," Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, said.Asked about the need to audit private schools' accounts, he said if needed, the would do the same.Yesterday, the said that parents aggrieved with the arbitrary hike in fees by private schools would be able to register complaints with 'Fees Anomaly Committees' in each district as it has ordered disposal of the complaints within 90 days.