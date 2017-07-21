Kerala BJP in soup as vigilance probe into Rs 5.6 crore medical scam begins

An official probe began on Friday into an alleged medical college scam involving leaders in

"I gave the orders for a probe based on a complaint that I got. The probe begins today," Police chief Loknath Behra told the media. Behra also heads the Vigilance Department.

The case pertains to a Rs 5.60 crore bribe allegedly paid by a privately managed medical college to Kerala-based leaders for influencing the Medical Council of India (MCI). Since then, there has been another such allegation in northern

CPI-M leader Brinda Karat told reporters in Kozhikode on Friday that this was just the tip of the iceberg of corruption involving the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"The leaders of the speak of 'Swachh Bharat' and now they should begin that from within their party," she said.

chief Kummanem Rajasekheran, while denying any links of the party with the alleged scam, on Thursday night expelled the party's Cooperative Cell Convenor R.S. Vinod after his name surfaced in an internal committee report leaked to the media.

One of the leaders whose name figure in the report is General Secretary M.T. Ramesh, who has denied any involvement in the scam and said he was being targeted by vested interests.

Meanwhile, the has cancelled Friday's core committee meeting. Instead, a state committee meeting has been called for Saturday.

