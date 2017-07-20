Kerala BJP leader took bribe of Rs 5.60 cr, promised MCI approval: Report

The BJP's unit has come under a following a purported internal report on alleged corruption by some leaders in the grant of MCI clearance for a private college, a charge denied by the saffron party.



Seizing upon the purported report, ruling and opposition demanded a probe into the matter.



A section of the media quoted the purported report of the BJP's internal committee that claimed Rs 5.60 crore had been given to a party functionary for getting the approval of (MCI) to the college in nearby Varkala.As per the report, a party worker and convener of its co- operative cell, had received the amount from a businessman, who runs the college.However, state president said media reports in this regard were "exaggerated and based on rumours."Stating that the was committed to eradicating corruption, he said immediate steps had been taken when the allegations had cropped up."Further steps in this matter will be discussed in the appropriate party forum," he added.The party would take stern action against any leader if they were found to have any connection with corruption, Rajasekharan said.state General Secretary M T Ramesh, whose name also figured in the media reports, dismissed allegations against him as "baseless"."I have no role in it," he told reporters in Kochi, asserting that his innocence would be proved.He said no one had offered money for MCI recognition to any private management.Ramesh also said he had never met owners of theHe, however, admitted that some persons from a in Palakkad district had met him around one-and-a-half months ago asking whether he could help in getting approval.Ramesh said he had told them it was not a matter which he would be able to deal with.Ramesh also maintained that he had not seen the probe report.The purported report, allegedly submitted to the state president last month, had stated that the allegations were 'serious' especially at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking a strong position against corruption.It had also stated that a New Delhi-based person, against whom also charges regarding the Varkala matter have been made, had misused a photo with the prime minister to cheat persons by showing he had influence at the Centre.Leader of the Opposition in the assembly Ramesh Chennithala said reports had come out stating that bribe had been paid to leaders for getting MCI sanction to the and also for additional seats."What has come out is a widespread corruption involving state leaders under the cover of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre," he alleged.Hitting hard at state leaders, veteran V S Achutanandan said the anti-graft image of the saffron party leaders had "burst like bubble" due to corruption charges.Only a comprehensive probe monitored by court would expose the truth in this regard, he said.Talking to reporters in Kottayam, Left Democratic Front (LDF) Convenor Vaikom Viswam demanded an investigation into the bribe allegations against the leaders.