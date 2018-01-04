Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan lauds North Korea for resisting US pressure

In what can spark a fresh controversy, Chief Minister has lauded North Korean leader for his "tough" stand against the

Speaking at the (Marxist) district meet in Kozhikode, Vijayan said, " has been following tough anti-USA agenda. has successfully defended the pressure imposed by the U.S."

Last month, a CPI (M) poster carrying a picture of emerged in Kerala's Nedumkandam. The poster was put up in the state to invite CPI (M) cadres to attend a party meeting.

The North Korean leader is known for his autocratic rule.

Recently, one-upped U.S. President Donald Trump's infamous diet Coke button, by saying, "the nuclear button is always on the desk of my office".