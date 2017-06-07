Kerala CM Vijayan condemns NDTV raids, calls it a breach of press freedom

CM alleged that Centre was using CBI & Enforcement Directorate for political vendetta

Chief Minister on Tuesday criticised probe at the residence of founder Prannoy Roy and said it was an attempt to threaten the media that condemns the functioning of the Centre.



"Searches at the residence and office of head Prannoy Roy is an attempt to threaten the media that criticises the functioning of Central headed by Narendra Modi," Vijayan said in a statement.



The Centre was using investigation agencies like and the for political vendetta, Vijayan said.



This type of infringement on the freedom of press reminds of the days of emergency, he said. Vijayan also wanted all sections of the society to raise their voice against this.



The investigation agency has registered a case against Roy, his wife Radhika and RRPR Holdings for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 48 crore to

Press Trust of India