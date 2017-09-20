Kerala govt proposes 3-yr jail term for polluting rivers, waterways

-
ALSO READKerala HC exonerates CM Pinarayi Vijayan in 20-year-old SNC Lavalin case Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan working like 'chief murderer' for CPM, says BJP Amit Shah slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan for Kannur violence Kerala woman cuts rapist god-man's private organs, CM applauds her bravery Practice yoga with secular mindset, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
-
The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to enhance punishment for those who pollute water resources in the state.
A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan resolved to bring in an ordinance to make necessary amendments in this regard to The Kerala Irrigation and Water Conservation Act.
Governor P Sathasivam has been asked to promulgate the ordinance.
The cabinet approved a draft legislation with offenders punishable with an imprisonment of three years or a fine of Rs two lakh.
As per the existing law, offenders are punishable with a fine of between Rs.25000 to Rs.10,000 and an imprisonment of six months.
The cabinet also approved a project report to avail a Rs 100 crore financial assistance from the National Cooperative Development Corporation for modernising the coir sector in the state.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU