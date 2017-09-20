Kerala govt proposes 3-yr jail term for polluting rivers, waterways

The government on Wednesday decided to enhance punishment for those who pollute in the state.



A meeting chaired by Chief Minister resolved to bring in an to make necessary amendments in this regard to The Irrigation and Water Conservation Act.



Governor P Sathasivam has been asked to promulgate the



The approved a draft legislation with offenders punishable with an imprisonment of three years or a fine of Rs two lakh.



As per the existing law, offenders are punishable with a fine of between Rs.25000 to Rs.10,000 and an imprisonment of six months.



The also approved a project report to avail a Rs 100 crore from the National Cooperative Development Corporation for modernising the coir sector in the state.