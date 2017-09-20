JUST IN
Kerala govt proposes 3-yr jail term for polluting rivers, waterways

As per the existing law, offenders are punishable with a fine of between Rs.25000 to Rs.10,000

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Pinarayi Vijayan
The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to enhance punishment for those who pollute water resources in the state.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan resolved to bring in an ordinance to make necessary amendments in this regard to The Kerala Irrigation and Water Conservation Act.

Governor P Sathasivam has been asked to promulgate the ordinance.

The cabinet approved a draft legislation with offenders punishable with an imprisonment of three years or a fine of Rs two lakh.

As per the existing law, offenders are punishable with a fine of between Rs.25000 to Rs.10,000 and an imprisonment of six months.

The cabinet also approved a project report to avail a Rs 100 crore financial assistance from the National Cooperative Development Corporation for modernising the coir sector in the state.

First Published: Wed, September 20 2017. 19:52 IST

