Kerala High Court bars nurses' body from going on strike from July 17

The today barred nurses' organisations from resorting to their proposed indefinite from July 17 to press for their demand of higher



Justice P B Suresh Kumar stayed the proposed nurses' on a petition which argued that their services fall under the ambit of essential services and sought invocation of the Essential Services Maintenance Act provisions against striking



Justice Kumar also issued notices to four nurses' organisation and the state government, seeking their stands on the plea.Functioning of private hospitals in Kerala is likely to be hit with an estimated 80,000 ready to go on indefinite from July 17, demanding higherPrivate hospital managements have said they would be able to provide only emergency services from Monday in view of the call.The have been on for the past few days demanding minimum of Rs 20,000 as fixed by the Supreme Court.The United Association (UNA) and Indian Association (INA), spearheading the ongoing stir, have said they would intensify their protest from July 17.

