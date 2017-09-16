Kerala 'Love Jihad' case: Akhila's husband urges SC to call off NIA probe

Shafeen Jahan, husband of a woman in the Kerala Love Jihad case, on Saturday filed a plea requesting the Supreme Court
to call off the National
Investigation Agency (NIA) probe.
Jahan has alleged that the investigation agency "is not being fair".
Earlier in August, the NIA
began an investigation into the case following the top court's orders.
In compliance with the orders of the apex court, the case was re-registered by the NIA
and an investigation was taken up.
The case pertains to the annulment of the marriage of a Hindu woman to a Muslim man after her conversion by the Kerala High Court as it amounted to 'Love Jihad'.
Shafin, who had married Akhila Ashokan
in December last year, had moved the apex court after the Kerala High Court annulled the marriage.
The Kerala government said that if the apex court wants an NIA
probe, it has no objections.
The Supreme Court
said that after getting inputs from the NIA
and the Kerala Police probe, it would interview Akhila to ascertain her views.
Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Indira Jaising are arguing the case.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU