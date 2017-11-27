Kerala 'Love Jihad' case: Hadiya to appear before Supreme Court today

The Supreme Court on Monday will hear the Kerala case, with Hadiya, alias Akhila, present before it.

On the last date of hearing, the Supreme Court had asked Hadiya's father to produce her before it.

The apex court would like to know and take on record the opinions of

The highest court had also asked the Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate the alleged link of 'love Jihad' angle to the case.

Earlier, Hadiya's father's lawyer said that her statement cannot be taken at its face value, claiming that her mental stability was doubtful and that she was made to say so.

The 24-year-old, Hadiya, has been in the headlines after she converted to Islam, following her marriage to Shafin Jahan.

Jahan moved the apex court in September seeking recall of SC's earlier order directing NIA to probe the matter, which has famously been dubbed as 'Kerala case'.

The case reached Supreme Court after Kerala High Court annulled their marriage.

Hadiya's parents have been alleging that her marriage was a case of love jihad, or forceful conversion through marriage.

Contrary to her parents' take, Hadiya, on Saturday, told reporters that her conversion was not by force.

Regarding the case, Hadiya's father moved a fresh application in the top court on November 21 seeking direction for audio and video recording of the hearing.

The NIA has submitted a status report in a sealed cover to the top court in connection with the case.

The next hearing in the case is on November 27.