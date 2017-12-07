Kerala raises minimum liquor drinking age to 23 from 21

-
The Kerala government on Wednesday came out with a new Ordinance raising the minimum age for liquor consumption from 21 to 23.
The Ordinance will make suitable amendments to the state Abkari laws and has been sent to Governor P Sathasivam for his clearance.
The Congress called it a gimmick.
"Early this year, they re-wrote the Abkari laws and liquor today is freely available unlike the laws when we were in power (2011-16)," said senior Congress leader Joseph Vazhackan.
"During our time the total number of hotels that served liquor was just two dozen and today that number has dramatically gone up. Raising the age to 23 is just an eye wash."
Taking a divergent view, state Youth Commission Chairperson Chintha Jerome said this is going to curb the liquor consumption of the upcoming generation.
"I see this as a very positive step and this is going to curb the tendency of the new and young generation," said Jerome.
