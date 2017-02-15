Kerala: State Cabinet gives in-principle nod for Sabarimala airport

The cabinet on Wednesday gave in-principle approval for setting up a greenfield at Sabarimala to cater to lakhs of devotees who visit the famous Lord every year.

The cabinet entrusted the State Industrial Development Corporation to hold a study on the proposed airport, an official release said.

Presently the only way to reach the hill shrine is by road.

The increase in the number of pilgrims visiting the temple had gone up in recent years and the is the option to reduce traffic congestion during the November-January festival season, it said.

The CPI(M)-led government had proposed the at Erumely near the hill shrine that would benefit Sabarimala pilgrims coming from across the country and also from abroad.

Erumely is located about 45 km from the temple town in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, which is around 100 km from Thiruvananthapuram.