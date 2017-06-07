Kerala to have plastic-free weddings, govt introduces green-protocol

Wedding
ceremonies in 'God's own country' are all set to become 'green.' The Kerala government
is coming out with a 'green-protocol' to make the occasion more nature-friendly.
With the implementation of the protocol, use of plastic
and other non-degradable
articles including disposable glasses and plates and thermocol decorations will be discouraged at marriage
functions.
Instead, people would be persuaded to use tumblers, plates and other utensils made of glass and environment- friendly metals, official sources here said.
'Suchitwa Mission', the state nodal agency for sanitation, has already launched the initiative in Kannur, Ernakulam, Kollam and Alappuzha on a pilot basis. In Ernakulam
district, the administration is issuing green marriage
certificate for those weddings which abide by the protocol completely.
C V Joy, Director (Operations), Suchitwa Mission, said the green protocol was launched as part of the government's anti-plastic
drive and Green-Kerala
Mission.
"The core objective of the initiative is to reduce the use of plastic
in daily life. Plastic
articles including glasses and plates are used in large numbers during functions, especially marriage
ceremonies in the state," he told PTI.
With the effective implementation of green protocol, the amount of plastic
can be reduced in the long run.
"We can reuse, recycle and reduce plastic.
But, even if we reuse such non-degradable
articles, there will not be much decline in its presence. So, reducing its use is the more effective way to achieve our plastic-free society goal," he said.
The Mission has joined hands with district administrations, panchayat authorities and socio-cultural and religious outfits for the initiative. Cooperation of owners of marriage
halls and convention centres has also been sought, he said.
"We are planning the protocol as a sort of awareness drive. Though we have legal backing, we are trying to implement it with the support of the marriage
parties and the owners of wedding
halls. Mutual understanding is essential for its success," he said.
Special squads, comprising officials of Suchitwa Mission and revenue department, have been formed to carry out inspections in wedding
halls and videography of the ceremony.
Action would be taken after determining the nature of utensils and articles used there. The protocol would be implemented in the rest of the districts soon, the official added.