Kerala to have plastic-free weddings, govt introduces green-protocol

ceremonies in 'God's own country' are all set to become 'green.' The is coming out with a 'green-protocol' to make the occasion more nature-friendly.

With the implementation of the protocol, use of and other articles including disposable glasses and plates and thermocol decorations will be discouraged at functions.

Instead, people would be persuaded to use tumblers, plates and other utensils made of glass and environment- friendly metals, official sources here said.

'Suchitwa Mission', the state nodal agency for sanitation, has already launched the initiative in Kannur, Ernakulam, Kollam and Alappuzha on a pilot basis. In district, the administration is issuing green certificate for those weddings which abide by the protocol completely.

C V Joy, Director (Operations), Suchitwa Mission, said the green protocol was launched as part of the government's anti- drive and Green- Mission.

"The core objective of the initiative is to reduce the use of in daily life. articles including glasses and plates are used in large numbers during functions, especially ceremonies in the state," he told PTI.

With the effective implementation of green protocol, the amount of can be reduced in the long run.

"We can reuse, recycle and reduce But, even if we reuse such articles, there will not be much decline in its presence. So, reducing its use is the more effective way to achieve our plastic-free society goal," he said.

The Mission has joined hands with district administrations, panchayat authorities and socio-cultural and religious outfits for the initiative. Cooperation of owners of halls and convention centres has also been sought, he said.

"We are planning the protocol as a sort of awareness drive. Though we have legal backing, we are trying to implement it with the support of the parties and the owners of halls. Mutual understanding is essential for its success," he said.

Special squads, comprising officials of Suchitwa Mission and revenue department, have been formed to carry out inspections in halls and videography of the ceremony.

Action would be taken after determining the nature of utensils and articles used there. The protocol would be implemented in the rest of the districts soon, the official added.