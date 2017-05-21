Kerala woman didn't chop off genitals, I did it myself, says alleged rapist

Denying reports that his genitals were chopped off by a woman he allegedly attempted to rape in Kerala, 54-year-old Gangeshananda Theerthapada said on Saturday that he had removed the organ himself as, being a swami, his sexual organs were of no use to him, reported India Today.

The god-man was charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act after a 23-year-old law student said yesterday that she had to cut his genitals off to escape an alleged rape attempt after years of harassment.

The woman said the visited her home frequently for performing poojas and used to assault her during the visits since she was a minor, police said.

"When the man tried to abuse her last night at her house in Pettah, she protested and chopped off his genitals with a knife," Kerala police said.

The incident came to light after the suspect, alias Hariswami, was admitted to the government medical college hospital here with critical injuries in the wee hours, police said.

He underwent an emergency surgery and his condition is stable now, a hospital release said.

According to Kerala police, the had joined Padmana Chattambi Ashram 15-years ago to become a spiritual guru.

Reacting to the news, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hailed the woman's act as "brave" and "courageous".

"It was a courageous step, no doubt about it," he said promising all support to the woman.

State Women's Commission member Prameela Devi expressed shock over the incident and said the woman was forced to take the extreme step after suffering years of "harassment, pain and humiliation".