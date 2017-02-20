Key issues to be raised during 27 US Congressmen to visit India

A record number of 27 Congressmen will visit in February, reflecting the increased efforts by American lawmakers to strengthen ties between Washington and New Delhi.



The top lawmakers from both the Republican and Democratic parties are visiting in two separate delegations.

Describing this as an important development, Navtej Sarna, Indian Ambassador to the US, said such visit is reflective of the efforts on the part of the to "strengthen and build" on the bipartisan support that they have in the Congress for India- relations.

Congressional records indicate that this is the largest-ever contingent of lawmakers coming to

The largest delegation of 19 Congressmen, being organised by Aspen Institute, would be in from February 20 to 25 with stops in New Delhi and Hyderabad.

During the visit, the lawmakers are scheduled to have a wide range of meetings with top government officials, politicians, members of think-tanks and non-governmental organisations.

Another bipartisan Congressional delegation (or Codel) of eight lawmakers, led by Bob Goodlatte, Chairman of the powerful House Judiciary Committee, would be visiting New Delhi and Bengaluru between February 20 and 23.

Key issues to be raised are:

is expected to convey its concerns on plans to cut the H1B and L1 visas used by Indian software professionals. There is also a proposal to reduce the number of green cards that the hands out each year and this will affect Indians, who usually corner a large number of these permits, said former ambassador to the Lalit Mansingh, according to the Mint.

On their part, the lawmakers could raise issues related to laws that make it compulsory for companies to source material and parts from India, lack of clarity in tax laws and violations of intellectual property rights, Mansingh said.

will also rely on American Congress to stop from supplying advanced military hardware and weapon-systems to Pakistan, as well as to block the flow of aid, which the neighbouring country is accused of misusing to fund terror strikes against and Afghanistan, the Deccan Herald reported.

According to a report in the Economic Times, the Protect and Grow American Jobs Act will require companies to pay highly-skilled foreign workers hired under the ‘exempt’ category of the programme at least $100,000 a year against the current minimum of $60,000 among other curbs, thus discouraging such recruitments.

Delhi will seek to argue against such changes by conveying to the visiting lawmakers that India’s IT professionals and have made significant contributions to the America’s economy, official said.