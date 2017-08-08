TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

NITI selects UP, Assam, Karnataka for initiative to transform health sector
Business Standard

Khadi and Village Industries Corporation gets CEO after 11 months

B H Anil Kumar has been given the additional charge of KVIC

Press Trust of India 

BH Anil Kumar
BH Anil Kumar

B H Anil Kumar, joint secretary (Agri and Rural Industries) in the ministry of micro small and medium enterprises has been given the additional charge of CEO of Khadi and Village Industries Corporation (KVIC).

The post of CEO of KVIC has been vacant for the last 11 months.


Kumar was looking after coir board before being given the additional charge. The last full-time CEO of KVIC was Arun Jha.

 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements