Jaspal Atwal, a convicted Khalistani terrorist who was active in the banned International Sikh Youth Federation, photographed with Canadian PM's wife Sophie Trudeau at an event in Mumbai on 20 Feb. Photo: @ANI

The Canadian media has been reportedly upset that their prime minister, currently on a week-long visit to India, has been snubbed by the Narendra Modi government.

ALSO READ: Justin Trudeau in India: Modi govt denies any 'snub'; top 10 developments There were stories in the Canadian media that Trudeau's perceived support for Sikh separatists might be the reason for the "snub". The Sikhs in Canada wield significant political clout and Trudeau's Cabinet has four Sikh members.

7) 'It's about human rights, not Khalistan': Canadas first Cabinet minister of Indian origin, Herb Dhaliwal, has said that the focus of the on-going visit of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to India Canadas first Cabinet minister of Indian origin, Herb Dhaliwal, has said that the focus of the on-going visit of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to India has been derailed by the issue . "It is very unfortunate that the media in India has overblown this issue. This has shifted the focus away from trade -- which is what the two countries should be discussing," Dhaliwal, who in 1993 became the first Indian to be elected as an MP in the Western world, told IANS.

Dhaliwal, who served as Canada's Minister for Revenue and Natural Resources from 1997 to 2003, said the sticking issue between the two countries is "about human rights and not Khalistan". He said, "When I was the Cabinet minister, I had met Prime Ministers (I K) Gujral, Manmohan Singh and (A B) Vajpayee and raised the issue of punishment for those behind the 1984 riots. I had told them it is about human rights and they had no objection."

Dhaliwal said the vast majority of Sikhs in Canada have nothing to do with

8) Pakistan trying to revive movement: In December 27 last year, the government informed the Rajya Sabha that operatives of Pakistan's espionage agency In December 27 last year, the government informed the Rajya Sabha that operatives of Pakistan's espionage agency ISI are making efforts through moral and financial support to revive pro- elements for anti-India activities.

Certain elements in Pakistan are providing funds to separatists for secessionist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir as well, Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir had said in response to a question.

"Inputs indicate that ISI operatives are making efforts towards moral/financial support to pro- elements for anti-India activities as well as to revive militancy in Punjab," he had said.

9) Amarinder fears ISI conspiracy: In November last year, Punjab Chief Minister In November last year, Punjab Chief Minister claimed that efforts were being made to revive Khalistani elements with backing from Pakistan's spy agency ISI and batted for a tough law such as the Punjab Control of Organised Crime Act (PCOCA) to contain such forces.

The Punjab government had claimed to have achieved major success in solving targeted killing cases, including that of RSS leader Jagdish Gagneja, with the arrest of five people, and had alleged that a major conspiracy to fan communal disturbance and destabilise the state was being hatched by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

10) Pro- slogans raised in Golden Temple complex in 2017: Last year in June, Last year in June, Pro- slogans were raised by Sikh hardliners in the premises of the Golden Temple complex on the 33rd anniversary of Operation Bluestar.

A bandh was also observed in the holy city on the call given by radical Sikh outfit Dal Khalsa on the anniversary of the military operation that was carried out in 1984 to flush out heavily-armed terrorists holed up in the Golden Temple.